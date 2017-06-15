Paris Saint-Germain have stopped their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Goal understands.

Paris Saint-Germain turn their backs on Aubameyang

New sporting director Antero Henrique has elected to look at other options in attack, with the club still hoping to sign a major player before the start of the new campaign.

It was former Porto director who elected to drop the chase for the 27-year-old Gabon striker, who has already turned out in Ligue 1 for Monaco, Lille and Saint-Etienne.

Indeed, PSG were close to brokering a deal with the player before Henrique’s arrival at the club, but they will not overpay for the speedy forward.

Alexis Sanchez remains at the top of PSG’s wish list, though with Manchester City and Bayern Munich hot on the tail of the Chile star, who is not certain to depart Arsenal, it appears a difficult deal to force through.

Instead PSG’s first signing of the summer could well be a left-back, though no names have been made public by the Ligue 1 runners-up.