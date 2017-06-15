Jerry West, healthy and sporting yet another championship ring, will trade in his consulting role with the Warriors to take a similar position in the Clippers front office, Sports Illustrated first reported.

NBA icon Jerry West bound for Clippers after Warriors title run, report says

An NBA icon as a player and general manager with the Lakers, West, 79, spent the last six seasons as a special advisor on Golden State's executive board, helping to build the franchise that this week won its second title in three years. Though he did not have final say in personnel decisions, West was an influential voice to Warriors general manager Bob Myers. It's expected he'll take on a the same role advising Dave Wohl, Doc Rivers and others with the Clippers.

Los Angeles is familiar territory for the Basketball Hall of Famer, who spent the entirety of his 14-year playing career with the Lakers until retiring in 1974.

After a stint as a coach and scout with the franchise, West became general manager before the 1982-83 season, beginning his run as the architect of championship rosters for the so-called "Showtime" Lakers and during the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant era of the early 2000s.

He took the job with the Warriors in May 2011 with the franchise coming off a 36-46 season.

In all, West has been a part of 11 championships as a player and executive.

Upon winning his latest Monday, he was seen embracing Warriors players in the locker room tunnel following their Game 5 win over the Cavaliers.

West is said to be energetic and in good health after a medical scare left him hospitalized in January.

SI reported he had made the decision to join the Clippers over the last couple of weeks but was waiting until the end of the Warriors' postseason run to leave the team.

A formal announcement by the Clippers is expected to come this week.