Singaporeans have a chance to catch some of the favourite Arsenal and Liverpool legends in action on November 11 at the Singapore National Stadium.

Arsenal and Liverpool legends in Singapore

Liverpool Masters have won in their previous two trips to Singapore as they downed Singapore and Manchester United Masters in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

“Signing for Liverpool in 2001 was a big moment for me because Liverpool is very big in Norway, so it’s amazing. It’s been one year since I retired and I’m enjoying myself, but I do miss football! I love Singapore and the people; they’re amazing. I can’t wait to come back and spend more days here,” shared John Arne Riise.

Mikaael Silvestre is keen to meet fans in Singapore and promised that it will be a fantastic experience.

“Arsenal’s heritage and history are what make the club special. It will be a great occasion for us to get together again and to share the moment. The stadium is fantastic and it’s also nice to play with different generations. It’s also all about meeting the fans, so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Mikaël Silvestre.

“We are delighted to stage another Masters game involving two of the biggest names in English football. The support for both teams is tremendous in Singapore and given where the teams finished in the League this season, we thought it would be appropriate for the former players of both teams to take to the pitch here in Singapore and ‘settle old scores’,” concluded Steve Black, Chief Executive Officer of Masters Football Asia.

Tickets for Liverpool Masters vs Arsenal Masters presented by Masters Football Asia are available from 15 June, 10am at www.mastersfootball.com and Sports Hub Tix www.sportshub.com.sg/sportshubtix/. Tickets start from $20, Family packages (two adults & two children below the age of 12) are available from $88 and VIP Packages at $200.

Team list (as of 14 June) *Please note that all players are subject to availability

Liverpool Masters

David James, Steve McManaman, John Arne Riise, Luis Garcia

Arsenal Masters

Ray Parlour, Robert Pirès, Nigel Winterburn, Gilberto Silva, Mikaël Silvestre