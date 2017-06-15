While some may disagree, light-heavyweight champion Andre Ward believes the upcoming blockbuster bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor is good for boxing.

Andre Ward tells critics: Just enjoy Mayweather-McGregor showdown

After months of teasing, Mayweather and UFC star McGregor finally confirmed their hotly anticipated showdown will take place in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

McGregor will step away from the octagon and into the ring to face the undefeated Mayweather — who boasts a 49-0 record — but not everyone is convinced by the idea, with the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard and George Foreman previously critical of the fight and what it could do to boxing.

However, American WBA, IBF and WBO title holder Ward has told critics to just enjoy the spectacle.

"I have to go with Floyd Mayweather," Ward said in an interview with Omnisport.

"I think it's going to be a tremendous spectacle, a lot of people are saying it's bad for the sport but it's going to be a lot of people in boxing, in MMA and just casual fans, and just casual news outlets covering the fight so I don't see how that can be a bad thing.

"You've just got to understand what you're signing up for, enjoy the spectacle, enjoy the back and forth, both guys like to talk, both guys promote in a similar way.

"It's going to be something to watch, something to see, I'm going to watch it. Just call it for what it is, just enjoy it."