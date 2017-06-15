The highly anticipated megafight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is official, which means their incessant social media trash talk now is, too.

Conor McGregor throws first punch, lands Twitter jab on Floyd Mayweather

With the announcement Wednesday that Mayweather, the undefeated welterweight boxer, will come out of retirement to face McGregor, a mixed-martial arts superstar, in a first-of-its-kind cross-trade boxing match, both took to their Twitter handles to seal it with a kiss. And McGregor seized the opportunity to throw the first punch.



THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017



The picture is of none other than 64-year-old Floyd Mayweather Sr., a humorous dig at Floyd Jr., who's no longer a spring chicken at 40. McGregor is 12 years younger, so he's within his right to make all the old man jokes that come to mind. He had already gotten started earlier this week.



Man, much respect to Floyd Senior still getting a few rounds in at the gym. I hope I can still train at that age.



Respect. pic.twitter.com/Q2jv4Lffgd

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 13, 2017



The fighters are set to do battle Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MORE:

It's on! Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor finally announce megafight

| Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Betting odds, date, location for megafight



Until then, expect much more of the same from both sides.