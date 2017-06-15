News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jenneke jiggles, narrowly misses out on medal
Jenneke jiggles, narrowly misses out on medal

Conor McGregor throws first punch, lands Twitter jab on Floyd Mayweather

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The highly anticipated megafight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is official, which means their incessant social media trash talk now is, too.

Conor McGregor throws first punch, lands Twitter jab on Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor throws first punch, lands Twitter jab on Floyd Mayweather

With the announcement Wednesday that Mayweather, the undefeated welterweight boxer, will come out of retirement to face McGregor, a mixed-martial arts superstar, in a first-of-its-kind cross-trade boxing match, both took to their Twitter handles to seal it with a kiss. And McGregor seized the opportunity to throw the first punch.



The picture is of none other than 64-year-old Floyd Mayweather Sr., a humorous dig at Floyd Jr., who's no longer a spring chicken at 40. McGregor is 12 years younger, so he's within his right to make all the old man jokes that come to mind. He had already gotten started earlier this week.



The fighters are set to do battle Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.


MORE:
It's on! Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor finally announce megafight
| Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Betting odds, date, location for megafight

Until then, expect much more of the same from both sides.

Back To Top