International friendlies may mean more to fans than players — just ask Gary Cahill.

Cahill hits back at Pogba fan's Twitter jibe

The defender took part in a battle between England and France at the Stade de France on Tuesday, in which 10-man France overcame a red card to defeat England, 3-2.

Cahill has been among those criticised for the performance against a France side that spent most of the second half down a man after Raphael Varane was sent off for a professional foul, but he took to Twitter to defend his performance against at least one fan Wednesday.

Batshuayi wants Chelsea assurances

After Cahill posted a link to an Instagram post celebrating another season completed, this fan decided to chide the defender by replying: “Recovered from that Paul Pogba pulverizing?”

But Cahill took in stride and replied with: “Ye that end of season friendly.”



Ye that end of season friendly .

— Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) June 14, 2017



In truth, while a competitor wants to win every game, it’s not hard to see Cahill’s point. Coming off a title-winning season with Chelsea, it’s unlikely he’s going to lose much sleep over a performance in a game that did not count for anything in the standings.

On the other hand, England’s weekend draw against Scotland in World Cup qualifying, during which Cahill conceded a free-kick which led to Scotland's opener, may be another matter.