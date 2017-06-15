News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

Cahill hits back at Pogba fan's Twitter jibe

Sporting News
Sporting News /

International friendlies may mean more to fans than players — just ask Gary Cahill.

Cahill hits back at Pogba fan's Twitter jibe

Cahill hits back at Pogba fan's Twitter jibe

The defender took part in a battle between England and France at the Stade de France on Tuesday, in which 10-man France overcame a red card to defeat England, 3-2.

Cahill has been among those criticised for the performance against a France side that spent most of the second half down a man after Raphael Varane was sent off for a professional foul, but he took to Twitter to defend his performance against at least one fan Wednesday.

Batshuayi wants Chelsea assurances

After Cahill posted a link to an Instagram post celebrating another season completed, this fan decided to chide the defender by replying: “Recovered from that Paul Pogba pulverizing?”

But Cahill took in stride and replied with: “Ye that end of season friendly.”



In truth, while a competitor wants to win every game, it’s not hard to see Cahill’s point. Coming off a title-winning season with Chelsea, it’s unlikely he’s going to lose much sleep over a performance in a game that did not count for anything in the standings.

On the other hand, England’s weekend draw against Scotland in World Cup qualifying, during which Cahill conceded a free-kick which led to Scotland's opener, may be another matter.

Back To Top