After getting released by the Jets Tuesday, Eric Decker has made his first free-agent visit.

Rock band lead singer breaks news of Eric Decker's Titans visit

The former Jets and Broncos receiver was in Nashville Wednesday to visit the Titans. News of Decker's arrival in Nashville wasn't first reported by Omnisport, Sporting News, ESPN or even NFL Network.

Kenneth Nixon, a guitarist and singer for Sumner Roots, a rock band based in Brentwood, Tenn., broke the news with a Wednesday morning tweet.



Per me: Eric Decker meeting with Titans today.

— Nixon (@fhnixon) June 14, 2017



Nixon's "report" was later confirmed by usual NFL news outlets and then by the Titans as Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey called it a "get-to-know-you" visit.

"We brought him in, and I talked to him this morning for about 25 minutes," Mularkey told reporters Wednesday. "I got a chance to meet him; I’d never met him. It’s similar to a draft (visit), when you do the top-30 visits, it’s a similar situation. You get a chance to meet them and do a physical.

MORE:

Jets coach Todd Bowles insists Super Bowl championship still 2017 goal



"The whole visit was to get to know him, and make sure he is healthy."

Decker spent three seasons with the Jets but was released after the team failed to find a trade partner for the 30-year-old receiver who is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury in 2016.