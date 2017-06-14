By now it's obvious Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed in the NFL for protesting the American flag/national anthem last season.

Colin Kaepernick's biggest critic has best idea to save QB's NFL career

Wouldn't it be ironic if the best advice on how to save the 29-year-old quarterback's NFL career came from his fiercest critic, Jason Whitlock of FS1's "Speak For Yourself"?

Almost alone among sports media members, Whitlock has assailed the former 49ers quarterback as an "idiot" and "Martin Luther Cornrows" for taking a knee during the national anthem throughout last season to protest racial injustice. But Whitlock makes sense when he says a move to Jerry Jones' Cowboys could save Kaepernick's career.

NFL clubs are afraid signing Kaepernick would create a circus a la Tim Tebow. But the Cowboys already are a circus, Whitlock notes. And Jones is the circus master who wouldn't have it any other way. Of all 32 NFL clubs, the Cowboys are best equipped to handle distractions that would come with Kaepernick.

"Their brand is bigger than the Kaepernick controversy," Whitlock said." The Dallas Cowboys will swallow up his controversy."



Kaepernick reportedly will not carry his protests into the 2017 regular season. With Dak Prescott firmly ensconced as the Cowboys' starter at QB, Kaepernick could slide into a low-profile backup role.

Given Dallas' 13-3 record in 2016, many think "America's Team" should have won the Super Bowl last year. With the Cowboys being so close to a ring, Kaepernick's teammates would not let him disrupt the team.

Said Whitlock: "Having felt like they let one slip away last year, Kaepernick can’t bring his controversy to that team. Because players will turn around and say, ‘Hey man, no, no, no, we’re here to win a Super Bowl, we ain't doing that, we let one slip away last year.'"

Of course, it all comes down to Jones. The mercurial team owner makes all the key decisions for the Cowboys. But he has given players like Greg Hardy second chances when the rest of the league wouldn't touch them.

Why not Kaepernick, who almost won a Super Bowl for the 49ers?

"I can go through a whole laundry list: Greg Hardy, Rolando McClain, Adam 'Pacman' Jones, Terrell Owens, Randy Gregory, Dez Bryant," Whitlock said. "Black athletes that have been involved in controversies, criminal behavior, drug suspensions. Jerry Jones has worked with them on second and third chances. He’s the perfect owner to work with Kaepernick on bringing his stuff back to the NFL. And working through this controversy. I love the Cowboys fit."

If Prescott were to get injured in 2017, even if former Dallas QB Tony Romo were to then take off his CBS Sports blazer and come out of retirement to save the season, Kaepernick would be an ideal fill-in to lead the Cowboys until Romo could play.

We all know Jones loves headlines. What would be a bigger story this offseason than defying his fellow owners and giving Kaepernick a chance to continue his NFL career? Over to you, Jerry.