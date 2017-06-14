For Derek Carr, the mental aspect of his return from a broken leg that brought a stunning end to his season on Christmas Eve was more challenging than his physical recovery.

Raiders QB Derek Carr relieved to be back on field after broken leg

"The hardest part was taking the first rep, because the last rep you remember was like, 'Oh snap, I broke this thing,'" Carr said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. "But as soon as the ball was snapped, it was a blessing. It kind of all went away.

"Now, I'm just playing ball again, but leading up to it, I think that was the worst part … the lead-up, all the rehab. It was like, 'Man, when am I ever going to be able to do this again.' It felt like it was never going to happen."

Despite his apprehension, Carr's turnaround time has been impressive. All reports from Raiders camp say he has been a full participant in offseason activities and looked good in doing so.

Carr told reporters Tuesday he'll have more control of the Raiders' offense from the line of scrimmage as he enters his fourth NFL season and first with new offensive coordinator Todd Downing. He'll also have a few more weapons at his disposal in addition to Amari Cooper, with wideout Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Jared Cook now in the fold and Marshawn Lynch potentially eating up yards in the backfield.

Coming off a season that saw Oakland go 12-3 with him as the starter — but 0-2 without him after the injury — Carr has every reason to be optimistic with nearly three months to go until the opener.