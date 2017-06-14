Lorenzo Insigne has been linked with a move to Chelsea but his priority remains Napoli, according to the Italy international's agent.

A £45m Chelsea bid is 'low' for Napoli star Insigne - agent

The Premier League champions are reported to be considering a £45 million bid to buy Insigne, who signed a new Napoli contract until 2022 in April.

Insigne hit 18 league goals as Maurizio Sarri's side finished third in Serie A and was also on target in Italy's 5-0 demolition of Liechtenstein on Sunday.

The 26-year-old's representative Franco della Monica accepted there has been interest in his client but suggested Insigne would stay at Napoli, with a bid of £45m insufficient to secure his services.

"I would start by saying the offer reported in The Sun would be low and he has always been in the sights of many clubs," Della Monica told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"The priority for Lorenzo, though, is to be wearing the Napoli shirt and to be rewarded in an important way by his team. Now he has both and he is happy as well."