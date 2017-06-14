Malaysia U22 to take on Evergrande's Super League squad members

Guangzhou Evergrande may field a number of their Chinese Super League (CSL) squad players when they take on Malaysia U22 in their friendly on Thursday, revealed Young Tigers boss Datuk Ong Kim Swee.

Kim Swee's boys are scheduled to take on Evergrande's reserve side before they return home from their series of three friendly matches in China.

"Tomorrow's match will be more challenging than the previous friendly against Guangzhou R&F, as they definitely will field a number of their Super League squad members.

"My first eleven tomorrow will be among the best players we have so far, and we will be able to assess our strengths better," revealed Kim Swee.

When asked what he wants to see from his charges against Evergrande, the former Malaysia senior team head coach responded that he wants to see their desire to win, and their confidence.

"From the beginning, our objective in China is to expose the players to a higher playing level, and what is important is their desire to win.

"I'm not saying the result does not matter, but we must push for a win in order to boost our morale for the following matches," said the 2011 SEA Games-gold medal winning coach.

He also revealed that upon their return to Malaysia, they will play another friendly match against Malaysia Super League side Melaka United.

After the friendly, he said he will announce the squad that he will take to Bangkok in July, for the 2018 U23 AFC Championship qualifiers.

"We will play Melaka in Melaka on June 22, and a few days after I will announce the squad for the AFC qualifiers.

"We have to prepare early, as the qualifiers will take place in mid-July," said Kim Swee.