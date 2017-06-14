News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash

Liverpool fixtures: The Reds' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Liverpool's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

Liverpool fixtures: The Reds' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Liverpool fixtures: The Reds' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

The Reds will begin the campaign with an away match against Watford, while their first clash against Manchester United will take place on October 14 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will have to balance Liverpool's domestic aspirations with their new European commitments as they look to mount a title challenge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.


LIVERPOOL'S 2017-18 FIXTURES





































The Christmas period is always considered to be an important one in the title race, and during that hectic few days the Reds have been handed a rather kind run. After tackling Arsenal away a couple of days before Christmas, they are then faced with home matches against Swansea and Leicester, followed by a trip to Burnley in their first game of 2018.





















































































Date Time Match
12/08/2017 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
19/08/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
26/08/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
09/09/2017 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
16/09/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
23/09/2017 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
30/09/2017 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
14/10/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
21/10/2017 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
28/10/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
04/11/2017 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
18/11/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
25/11/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
29/11/2017 20:00 Stoke City v Liverpool
02/12/2017 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
09/12/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
13/12/2017 20:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
16/12/2017 15:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool
23/12/2017 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
26/12/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Swansea City
30/12/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
01/01/2018 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
13/01/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
20/01/2018 15:00 Swansea City v Liverpool
30/01/2018 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
03/02/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
10/02/2018 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
24/02/2018 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
03/03/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
10/03/2018 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
17/03/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
31/03/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
07/04/2018 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
14/04/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Bournemouth
21/04/2018 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
28/04/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Stoke City
05/05/2018 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
13/05/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool will be aiming to get better than the fourth-place finish they achieved last season and the way the fixtures are set up suggests they have a good chance of doing so.

28/10/2017
15:00
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

The Christmas period is always considered to be an important one in the title race, and during that hectic few days the Reds have been handed a rather kind run. After tackling Arsenal away a couple of days before Christmas, they are then faced with home matches against Swansea and Leicester, followed by a trip to Burnley in their first game of 2018.

Should the run in be tight for Jurgen Klopp's men, it also looks fairly kind, with the exception of a tough away trip to Chelsea on the penultimate weekend of the season.

More immediately, Klopp will see fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City in August and appreciate there is no time for his team to settle down into the new campaign if they are to challenge from the outset.

Back To Top