Liverpool's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

Liverpool fixtures: The Reds' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

The Reds will begin the campaign with an away match against Watford, while their first clash against Manchester United will take place on October 14 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will have to balance Liverpool's domestic aspirations with their new European commitments as they look to mount a title challenge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.

LIVERPOOL'S 2017-18 FIXTURES

Date

Time

Match

12/08/2017

15:00

Watford v Liverpool

19/08/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

26/08/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Arsenal

09/09/2017

15:00

Manchester City v Liverpool

16/09/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Burnley

23/09/2017

15:00

Leicester City v Liverpool

30/09/2017

15:00

Newcastle United v Liverpool

14/10/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Manchester United

21/10/2017

15:00

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

28/10/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

15:00

West Ham United v Liverpool

18/11/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Southampton

25/11/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Chelsea

29/11/2017

20:00

Stoke City v Liverpool

02/12/2017

15:00

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

09/12/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Everton

13/12/2017

20:00

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

16/12/2017

15:00

Bournemouth v Liverpool

23/12/2017

15:00

Arsenal v Liverpool

26/12/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Swansea City

30/12/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Leicester City

01/01/2018

15:00

Burnley v Liverpool

13/01/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Manchester City

20/01/2018

15:00

Swansea City v Liverpool

30/01/2018

19:45

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

03/02/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

10/02/2018

15:00

Southampton v Liverpool

24/02/2018

15:00

Liverpool v West Ham United

03/03/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Newcastle United

10/03/2018

15:00

Manchester United v Liverpool

17/03/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Watford

31/03/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

07/04/2018

15:00

Everton v Liverpool

14/04/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Bournemouth

21/04/2018

15:00

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

28/04/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Stoke City

05/05/2018

15:00

Chelsea v Liverpool

13/05/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion



Liverpool will be aiming to get better than the fourth-place finish they achieved last season and the way the fixtures are set up suggests they have a good chance of doing so.

The Christmas period is always considered to be an important one in the title race, and during that hectic few days the Reds have been handed a rather kind run. After tackling Arsenal away a couple of days before Christmas, they are then faced with home matches against Swansea and Leicester, followed by a trip to Burnley in their first game of 2018.

Should the run in be tight for Jurgen Klopp's men, it also looks fairly kind, with the exception of a tough away trip to Chelsea on the penultimate weekend of the season.

More immediately, Klopp will see fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City in August and appreciate there is no time for his team to settle down into the new campaign if they are to challenge from the outset.