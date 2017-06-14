Liverpool fixtures: The Reds' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Liverpool's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.
The Reds will begin the campaign with an away match against Watford, while their first clash against Manchester United will take place on October 14 at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp will have to balance Liverpool's domestic aspirations with their new European commitments as they look to mount a title challenge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.
LIVERPOOL'S 2017-18 FIXTURES
|Date
|Time
|Match
|12/08/2017
|15:00
|Watford v Liverpool
|19/08/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|26/08/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|09/09/2017
|15:00
|Manchester City v Liverpool
|16/09/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Burnley
|23/09/2017
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|30/09/2017
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Liverpool
|14/10/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|21/10/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|28/10/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
|04/11/2017
|15:00
|West Ham United v Liverpool
|18/11/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|25/11/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|29/11/2017
|20:00
|Stoke City v Liverpool
|02/12/2017
|15:00
|Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
|09/12/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|13/12/2017
|20:00
|Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
|16/12/2017
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Liverpool
|23/12/2017
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|26/12/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Swansea City
|30/12/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|01/01/2018
|15:00
|Burnley v Liverpool
|13/01/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester City
|20/01/2018
|15:00
|Swansea City v Liverpool
|30/01/2018
|19:45
|Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
|03/02/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|10/02/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
|24/02/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v West Ham United
|03/03/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle United
|10/03/2018
|15:00
|Manchester United v Liverpool
|17/03/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Watford
|31/03/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|07/04/2018
|15:00
|Everton v Liverpool
|14/04/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Bournemouth
|21/04/2018
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
|28/04/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Stoke City
|05/05/2018
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|13/05/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool will be aiming to get better than the fourth-place finish they achieved last season and the way the fixtures are set up suggests they have a good chance of doing so.
The Christmas period is always considered to be an important one in the title race, and during that hectic few days the Reds have been handed a rather kind run. After tackling Arsenal away a couple of days before Christmas, they are then faced with home matches against Swansea and Leicester, followed by a trip to Burnley in their first game of 2018.
Should the run in be tight for Jurgen Klopp's men, it also looks fairly kind, with the exception of a tough away trip to Chelsea on the penultimate weekend of the season.
More immediately, Klopp will see fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City in August and appreciate there is no time for his team to settle down into the new campaign if they are to challenge from the outset.