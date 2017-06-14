Southampton's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

Southampton fixtures: The Saints' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

The Saints will begin the campaign with a home match against Swansea City, while their first clash against south-coast rivals Bournemouth falls on December 2 at the Vitality Stadium.

Mbappe in Madrid revelation

It is not clear who will be in the Southampton dugout next season, with reports claiming that Claude Puel could be dismissed after just one year in charge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.

SOUTHAMPTON'S 2017-18 FIXTURES

30/09/2017

15:00

Stoke City v Southampton



