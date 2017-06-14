Southampton fixtures: The Saints' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Southampton's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

The Saints will begin the campaign with a home match against Swansea City, while their first clash against south-coast rivals Bournemouth falls on December 2 at the Vitality Stadium.

It is not clear who will be in the Southampton dugout next season, with reports claiming that Claude Puel could be dismissed after just one year in charge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.


SOUTHAMPTON'S 2017-18 FIXTURES



DATE TIME MATCH
12/08/2017 15:00 Southampton v Swansea City
19/08/2017 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
26/08/2017 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Southampton
09/09/2017 15:00 Southampton v Watford
16/09/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
23/09/2017 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
30/09/2017 15:00 Stoke City v Southampton
14/10/2017 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
21/10/2017 15:00 Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
28/10/2017 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton
04/11/2017 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
18/11/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
25/11/2017 15:00 Southampton v Everton
29/11/2017 20:00 Manchester City v Southampton
02/12/2017 15:00 Bournemouth v Southampton
09/12/2017 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
13/12/2017 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City
16/12/2017 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
23/12/2017 15:00 Southampton v Huddersfield Town
26/12/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Southampton
30/12/2017 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
01/01/2018 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
13/01/2018 15:00 Watford v Southampton
20/01/2018 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham
31/01/2018 19:45 Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion
03/02/2018 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
10/02/2018 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
24/02/2018 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
03/03/2018 15:00 Southampton v Stoke City
10/03/2018 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
17/03/2018 15:00 Swansea City v Southampton
31/03/2018 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
07/04/2018 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
14/04/2018 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
21/04/2018 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton
28/04/2018 15:00 Southampton v Bournemouth
05/05/2018 15:00 Everton v Southampton
13/05/2018 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City

