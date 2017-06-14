Southampton fixtures: The Saints' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Southampton's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.
The Saints will begin the campaign with a home match against Swansea City, while their first clash against south-coast rivals Bournemouth falls on December 2 at the Vitality Stadium.
It is not clear who will be in the Southampton dugout next season, with reports claiming that Claude Puel could be dismissed after just one year in charge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.
SOUTHAMPTON'S 2017-18 FIXTURES
|12/08/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Swansea City
|19/08/2017
|15:00
|West Ham United v Southampton
|26/08/2017
|15:00
|Huddersfield Town v Southampton
|09/09/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Watford
|16/09/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|23/09/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester United
|30/09/2017
|15:00
|Stoke City v Southampton
|14/10/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Newcastle United
|21/10/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
|28/10/2017
|15:00
|Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton
|04/11/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Burnley
|18/11/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|25/11/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Everton
|29/11/2017
|20:00
|Manchester City v Southampton
|02/12/2017
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Southampton
|09/12/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|13/12/2017
|19:45
|Southampton v Leicester City
|16/12/2017
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|23/12/2017
|15:00
|Southampton v Huddersfield Town
|26/12/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Southampton
|30/12/2017
|15:00
|Manchester United v Southampton
|01/01/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|13/01/2018
|15:00
|Watford v Southampton
|20/01/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham
|31/01/2018
|19:45
|Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion
|03/02/2018
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
|10/02/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
|24/02/2018
|15:00
|Burnley v Southampton
|03/03/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Stoke City
|10/03/2018
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Southampton
|17/03/2018
|15:00
|Swansea City v Southampton
|31/03/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v West Ham United
|07/04/2018
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|14/04/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Chelsea
|21/04/2018
|15:00
|Leicester City v Southampton
|28/04/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Bournemouth
|05/05/2018
|15:00
|Everton v Southampton
|13/05/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester City