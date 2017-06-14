Tottenham's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

Tottenham fixtures: Spurs' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Spurs will begin the campaign with an away match against Newcastle United, with their first north London derby against Arsenal falling on November 18 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mbappe makes Madrid revelation

The only step left to take in the Premier League for Mauricio Pochettino's men is to win the title, but they will have to get used to playing at Wembley in order to mount another challenge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.

TOTTENHAM'S 2017-18 FIXTURES

DATE

TIME

MATCH

12/08/2017

15:00

Newcastle United v Tottenham

19/08/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Chelsea

26/08/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Burnley

09/09/2017

15:00

Everton v Tottenham

16/09/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Swansea City

23/09/2017

15:00

West Ham United v Tottenham

30/09/2017

15:00

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham

14/10/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Bournemouth

21/10/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Liverpool

28/10/2017

15:00

Manchester United v Tottenham

04/11/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Their first home game is against the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, while Manchester United are visited on October 28. 18/11/2017

15:00

Arsenal v Tottenham

25/11/2017

15:00

Tottenham v West Bromwich Albion

28/11/2017

19:45

Leicester City v Tottenham

02/12/2017

15:00

Watford v Tottenham

09/12/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Stoke City

13/12/2017

20:00

Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion

16/12/2017

15:00

Manchester City v Tottenham

23/12/2017

15:00

Burnley v Tottenham

26/12/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Southampton

30/12/2017

15:00

Tottenham v West Ham United

01/01/2018

15:00

Swansea City v Tottenham

13/01/2018

15:00

Tottenham v Everton

20/01/2018

15:00

Southampton v Tottenham

31/01/2018

20:00

Tottenham v Manchester United

03/02/2018

15:00

Liverpool v Tottenham

10/02/2018

15:00

Tottenham v Arsenal

24/02/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

03/03/2018

15:00

Tottenham v Huddersfield Town

10/03/2018

15:00

Bournemouth v Tottenham

17/03/2018

15:00

Tottenham v Newcastle United

31/03/2018

15:00

Chelsea v Tottenham

07/04/2018

15:00

Stoke City v Tottenham

14/04/2018

15:00

Tottenham v Manchester City

21/04/2018

15:00

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham

28/04/2018

15:00

Tottenham v Watford

05/05/2018

15:00

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham

13/05/2018

15:00

Tottenham v Leicester City



Spurs kick off the season with a visit to Championship winners Newcastle United, a result that last time resulted in a humiliating 5-1 defeat that allowed Arsenal to pip them to second place in 2015-16.

04/11/2017

15:00

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Their first home game is against the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, while Manchester United are visited on October 28.

Spurs' home fixture against Arsenal, on February 10, comes at the end of arguably their toughest run of Premier League fixtures (Everton, Southampton, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal).

Mauricio Pochettino's men will finish the season with a Wembley clash against 2015-16 champions Leicester City.