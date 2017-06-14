News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

Tottenham fixtures: Spurs' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tottenham's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

Tottenham fixtures: Spurs' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Tottenham fixtures: Spurs' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Spurs will begin the campaign with an away match against Newcastle United, with their first north London derby against Arsenal falling on November 18 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mbappe makes Madrid revelation

The only step left to take in the Premier League for Mauricio Pochettino's men is to win the title, but they will have to get used to playing at Wembley in order to mount another challenge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.


TOTTENHAM'S 2017-18 FIXTURES








































Their first home game is against the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, while Manchester United are visited on October 28.


















































































DATE TIME MATCH
12/08/2017 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham
19/08/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Chelsea
26/08/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Burnley
09/09/2017 15:00 Everton v Tottenham
16/09/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Swansea City
23/09/2017 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham
30/09/2017 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Tottenham
14/10/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Bournemouth
21/10/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Liverpool
28/10/2017 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham
04/11/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Crystal Palace
18/11/2017 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham
25/11/2017 15:00 Tottenham v West Bromwich Albion
28/11/2017 19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham
02/12/2017 15:00 Watford v Tottenham
09/12/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Stoke City
13/12/2017 20:00 Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion
16/12/2017 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham
23/12/2017 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham
26/12/2017 15:00 Tottenham v Southampton
30/12/2017 15:00 Tottenham v West Ham United
01/01/2018 15:00 Swansea City v Tottenham
13/01/2018 15:00 Tottenham v Everton
20/01/2018 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham
31/01/2018 20:00 Tottenham v Manchester United
03/02/2018 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham
10/02/2018 15:00 Tottenham v Arsenal
24/02/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham
03/03/2018 15:00 Tottenham v Huddersfield Town
10/03/2018 15:00 Bournemouth v Tottenham
17/03/2018 15:00 Tottenham v Newcastle United
31/03/2018 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham
07/04/2018 15:00 Stoke City v Tottenham
14/04/2018 15:00 Tottenham v Manchester City
21/04/2018 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham
28/04/2018 15:00 Tottenham v Watford
05/05/2018 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham
13/05/2018 15:00 Tottenham v Leicester City

Spurs kick off the season with a visit to Championship winners Newcastle United, a result that last time resulted in a humiliating 5-1 defeat that allowed Arsenal to pip them to second place in 2015-16.

04/11/2017
15:00
Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Their first home game is against the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, while Manchester United are visited on October 28.

Spurs' home fixture against Arsenal, on February 10, comes at the end of arguably their toughest run of Premier League fixtures (Everton, Southampton, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal).

Mauricio Pochettino's men will finish the season with a Wembley clash against 2015-16 champions Leicester City.

Back To Top