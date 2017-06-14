Tottenham fixtures: Spurs' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Tottenham's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.
Spurs will begin the campaign with an away match against Newcastle United, with their first north London derby against Arsenal falling on November 18 at the Emirates Stadium.
Mbappe makes Madrid revelation
The only step left to take in the Premier League for Mauricio Pochettino's men is to win the title, but they will have to get used to playing at Wembley in order to mount another challenge. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.
TOTTENHAM'S 2017-18 FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCH
|12/08/2017
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Tottenham
|19/08/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Chelsea
|26/08/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Burnley
|09/09/2017
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham
|16/09/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Swansea City
|23/09/2017
|15:00
|West Ham United v Tottenham
|30/09/2017
|15:00
|Huddersfield Town v Tottenham
|14/10/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Bournemouth
|21/10/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Liverpool
|28/10/2017
|15:00
|Manchester United v Tottenham
|04/11/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Crystal Palace
|18/11/2017
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham
|25/11/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v West Bromwich Albion
|28/11/2017
|19:45
|Leicester City v Tottenham
|02/12/2017
|15:00
|Watford v Tottenham
|09/12/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Stoke City
|13/12/2017
|20:00
|Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion
|16/12/2017
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham
|23/12/2017
|15:00
|Burnley v Tottenham
|26/12/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v Southampton
|30/12/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham v West Ham United
|01/01/2018
|15:00
|Swansea City v Tottenham
|13/01/2018
|15:00
|Tottenham v Everton
|20/01/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham
|31/01/2018
|20:00
|Tottenham v Manchester United
|03/02/2018
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham
|10/02/2018
|15:00
|Tottenham v Arsenal
|24/02/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham
|03/03/2018
|15:00
|Tottenham v Huddersfield Town
|10/03/2018
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Tottenham
|17/03/2018
|15:00
|Tottenham v Newcastle United
|31/03/2018
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham
|07/04/2018
|15:00
|Stoke City v Tottenham
|14/04/2018
|15:00
|Tottenham v Manchester City
|21/04/2018
|15:00
|Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham
|28/04/2018
|15:00
|Tottenham v Watford
|05/05/2018
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham
|13/05/2018
|15:00
|Tottenham v Leicester City
Spurs kick off the season with a visit to Championship winners Newcastle United, a result that last time resulted in a humiliating 5-1 defeat that allowed Arsenal to pip them to second place in 2015-16.
04/11/2017
15:00
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Their first home game is against the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, while Manchester United are visited on October 28.
Spurs' home fixture against Arsenal, on February 10, comes at the end of arguably their toughest run of Premier League fixtures (Everton, Southampton, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal).
Mauricio Pochettino's men will finish the season with a Wembley clash against 2015-16 champions Leicester City.