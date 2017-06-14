Socceroos Ajdin Hrustic and Dylan McGowan were on cloud nine after making their international debuts in Australia's 4-0 loss to Brazil at the MCG.

Socceroos debutants 'over the moon' despite Brazil defeat

Hrustic, 20, was delighted to make his senior international bow in his home town of Melbourne, while 25-year-old McGowan labelled the moment he came on in the second half as "the pinnacle" of his career.

Both highlighted the importance of learning from the world's number one nation after their debuts ended in defeat.

Socceroos 0 Brazil 4

Hrustic, who only made his senior club debut in April in a fantastic end to the season with Groningen, insisted he wasn't nervous when he replaced Mathew Leckie in the 57th minute.

"It's great to make your debut against Brazil in my hometown where I was born," the winger told reporters afterwards.

"Disappointing to get away with that kind of result but I'm sure we'll learn from this and take it as a positive away to Russia.

"I felt good. I was excited. There was no need to be nervous. It's a friendly game.

"The boss just told me to do my thing.

"[Brazil] is a different kind of football style [to the Eredivisie] but you learn from every team.

"You learn something from every game positive and negative."

WATCH: Brazil loss can inspire Socceroos - Postecoglou

McGowan came on for Bailey Wright to play the last 12 minutes in central defence.

"Not a result we wanted but on a personal level to debut is the pinnacle of your career. I'm over the moon. It's just a shame about the result," he said.

"Looking back it's just a lot of hard work to get here [to debut] and I'll enjoy tonight.

"You always learn a bit more when you lose – especially against a top team like Brazil - defensively and going forward.

MORE:

Dylan McGowan joins Portuguese club

| Socceroos set-up is 'next level' says Dylan McGowan

| Ajdin Hrustic savouring Groningen breakthrough



"We tried to play our football against the world's best nation at the moment.

"It's a great month to be here [in the national team]. I'm enjoying training and learning a lot."