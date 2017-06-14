Denis Suarez has ruled out a summer move away from Barcelona and refuted any suggestion that Real Madrid are a stronger side.

Suarez to stay at Barca and says Real's squad's not better

The 23-year-old returned to Camp Nou in the summer of 2016, with the club taking up a buy-back option included the deal which took him to Villarreal.

Suarez saw regular game time under Luis Enrique, making 36 appearances in all competitions, but faces fierce competition for places.

Barca confident on Messi contract

He is not about to walk away from the challenge, though, and has vowed to be back battling for a starting berth under new Ernesto Valverde in 2017-18.

Suarez told Sport: "Next season I will be at Barca come what may.

“It's a different year, with a new manager and I'm really excited about proving to him that I have a place in the team."

He added: "Like I said when I came back to Barca, I will fight to stay here for many years and to be a first team regular."

While happy to get the opportunity to prove his worth in Catalonia, Suarez’s first season back in familiar surroundings did not go entirely to plan.

Barca tasted Copa del Rey glory but saw arch-rivals Real Madrid complete a La Liga and Champions League double.

While Zinedine Zidane’s side can claim to have secured domestic and European dominance, Suarez is not convinced that the squad at Santiago Bernabeu is any better than that at Camp Nou.

Verratti can help Barca beat Madrid

He said: "Madrid don't have a better squad.

“The difference is their second line of players participated more than ours. At the end of the season they rotated a lot, but they aren't at a superior level."

Suarez is currently away on international duty looking to help Spain to land the European U21 Championship crown in Poland.