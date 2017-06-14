MLB Draft 2017: The draft isn't the destination, it's beginning of the MLB journey

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The locale of the MLB Draft is particularly symbolic.

To get to MLB Network — the draft's host — you have to brave the particularly un-scenic New Jersey Turnpike, the worst stretch, north of Exit 13. Then, you have to take some winding backroads through swamp land and strip malls.

So, pretty much in the middle of the most benign, un-exciting part of New Jersey — which, folks, is really saying something, trust me — 30 MLB squads are looking for a diamond in the rough. Better, a rose in a swamp.

The MLB Draft is unlike any other, and with good reason. It's not the spectacle that the NFL Draft offers or the fashion show that the NBA exhibits. It's not overflowing with media members. You won't see stories in the morning of who's shoes look like they're from a sci-fi flick set in 2248. There aren't many cameras. There's no Deion Sanders.

See, for other leagues, a draft is something of a culmination of hard work. Hours of seemingly endless practice, studying game tape, and reps in the weight room don't end with the MLB Draft, especially in the first round. All-too often you see first-round picks in the NFL Draft bestowed with lofty, immediate impact expectations, and oftentimes those picks are noticeable on the field.

NBA Draft prodigies take the court as one of the starting five and are expected to make that same immediate impact, and if dominant, they change the scope and landscape of an entire organization.

First-round MLB picks seldom are deemed "franchise guys" or "cornerstones." You don't particularly hear about high-motors or see dudes with funny hair on their 22nd cup of coffee and running on four hours of sleep. Draft picks will see an MLB field within the first three seasons of being selected — if they're lucky, if they're good, if they're fast-tracked, if they're healthy.

No, the MLB Draft isn't the endgame like in other sports. In fact, it's just the beginning.

Still, the joy and elation of hearing your name called — especially for those in attendance — is an otherworldly feeling and rush of emotion. Marlins' first-round pick Trevor Rogers was a particular example of that Monday.

Visibly shaken and struggling to button his jersey, he was assisted by commissioner Rob Manfred on the dais in front of cameras and media. A smile crept across his face, a moment of Rogers finally easing a bit. Then he got in front of cameras and explained that it was his dad's birthday.



Upon hearing the name drop, Mike Rogers, Trevor's dad, fist-pumped in pure elation. From the moment his son's name was called, a smile was pinned to his face, disappearing only when wrestling with the emotions of happiness and relief, and the nostalgia of watching his son grow up in and with the game.

The journey of a professional baseball player is difficult and often unfruitful, for both the players and the teams. Sometimes the highly sought-after player won't sign, electing to go to college. Other times, players don't even get to sniff a cup of coffee.

While the fortunes of entire NBA franchises can be changed with one or two players, and seasons in the NFL land upon the shoulderpads of that NFL starter, you don't see that in baseball. It takes a team of hundreds to find one guy, and that one guy is among 25 on an active major-league roster who will potentially, maybe make an impact one day.

This isn't to discredit the talent of MLB prospects and draftees — of those chosen in the 2012 MLB Draft, 18 of them have made their big league debut. The paradigm in baseball is shifting — younger, more talented players are getting their licks in early.

Of course, the business side of it deems that teams have players under control, which is unlike the monstrous contracts given out in other sports in the first round, meaning teams are pressured to play players to get the return on their investment. Franchises in MLB don't feel the need to rush prospects if they aren't ready. They'll be there one day, and they'll be under control.

But for these kids, these 30, lucky, fortunate, hard-working, passionate kids, that's not the first thought. Of the interviews conducted by the four attendees — Marlins' pick Rogers, Reds' No. 2 overall pick Hunter Hunter Greene, Angels' pick Jordon Adell and Rangers' pick Bubba Thompson — each contained variations of the same phrase: Time to get to work.

Despite receiving their signing bonuses, it's time to work like every other minor leaguer, veterans or not, to prove that they belong. Sometimes draftees never make it. First-round draft status not an entitlement as it is in other drafts. It's about the hard work they put in to get to that point, and knowing there's still a lot left before making it to The Show.

See, the location of the MLB Draft is particularly symbolic.

In the middle of strip malls, sketchy used car dealerships and swamp land, these teams are looking for their roses. But before you get back on the un-scenic Turnpike, there's a traffic light. And as you leave the swamp land behind, there's a panoramic view of the timeless New York City skyline.

The journey and the destination.

To quote the 2011 film "Moneyball" — How can you not be romantic about baseball?