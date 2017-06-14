Sergio Garcia comes to this week's U.S. Open with a new title - major winner - but still possesses the same old motivation.

Masters winner Garcia still feels major motivation

Garcia, who ended his long wait for a first victory in a grand slam event with glory at the Masters in April, enters the year's second major with a familiar outlook despite playing without the weight of being "the best player to have never won a major."

"I think that the pressure of trying to do well and give yourself a chance is still the same," Garcia said on Tuesday.

"I guess inside of you there is a little spot where you've accomplished it already. But it doesn't mean that if I play well and I have a chance on Sunday it's going to be easier.

"Every tournament is tough to win and majors are even tougher. And [the] U.S. Open, we all know how difficult they are. I'm sure it's going to be a great challenge again, like it is every year."

Making things even more challenging for Garcia is the fact that before this week's practice rounds, he'd never played the "links-on-steroids" layout at Erin Hills.

The course is set to play at more than 7,700 yards with par-fives potentially stretching to 650 yards.

"It is kind of 'linksy,'" Garcia said of his initial impressions. "I'm excited to go out there later on and take a good look at it, get a feel for it and see how the course plays. So we'll see.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get some good vibes and have a great week."

Garcia will be in Masterful company when he steps to that first tee, grouped with two-time Augusta winner Bubba Watson and 2013 champion Adam Scott.