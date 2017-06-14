The Golden State Warriors expect to see Steve Kerr return as coach for the defence of their NBA title despite health issues that kept him sidelined for most of the playoffs.

Warriors have 'no doubt' Kerr will coach next season

Kerr was in his usual courtside spot on Monday as the Warriors clinched their second NBA title in three years, securing a 4-1 Finals success over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who pipped them to the championship last year having been 3-1 behind.

The coach has been laid low due to spinal cord leakage, the painful side effects of which have left him unable to take on his coaching duties, but his employers expect to see him back next season.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he will return as the coach of this team," general manager Bob Myers told ESPN.

"I'm confident we'll have him back. Steve will be our coach."

"Winning is...winning is fantastic," Kerr said at his post-game news conference. "I've been so lucky to be part of so many championship teams as a player and now as a coach, and it never gets old.

"But tonight was a little different, just based on the things I've had to go through during this time."