"You said you wanted to get Capone. Do you really wanna get him? You see, what I'm saying is, what are you prepared to do?"

U.S. Open 2017: Perfectionists McIlroy and Day must heed Woods' example

That was the pointed enquiry Sean Connery's Jim Malone made of Eliot Ness, played by Kevin Costner in 1987 movie 'The Untouchables', as the pair prepared to take on Chicago's toughest criminals, by any means necessary.

Malone was the grizzled cop who had been there and done that, who knew the risks and was giving it straight to a young, idealistic greenhorn.

What are you prepared to do? The same words may not have been uttered in exactly that form by Tiger Woods, unofficial mentor to, and idol of, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

But there's no denying the achievements of the former world number one, and his presence on the tour during their formative professional years, had a significant influence on the Northern Irishman and the Australian.

Woods' record of 14 major championships, as it stands, is under little threat from his two proteges. McIlroy's haul has stalled at four, the last of those coming at the PGA Championship in 2014. Day relieved him of that title 12 months later in what is his solitary major success to date.

Rather than agonise over shortcomings and near misses, McIlroy and Day would do well to philosophically accept the wrong turns and dead ends that fate deposits in their path.

Just as Woods' extraordinary feats served to inspire the next generation, his decline can act as a warning of the price some athletes must pay to try and stay at the top.

When they slip off the pinnacle, attempting to regain that gilded status can exact a considerable mental and physical toll, with no guarantee of a happy ending.

In January, as Woods prepared to make what proved to be another abortive comeback, McIlroy revealed the extent of the 41-year-old's desperate, obsessive quest to get back to his best.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, the younger man said of Woods: "He struggles to sleep, which I think is an effect of over-training, so I tell him to calm down sometimes. He'd be texting me at four o'clock in the morning: 'Up lifting [weights]. What are you doing?'

"Erica [McIlroy's wife] actually got p***** off with it. He was texting me in the middle of the night and I was like, 'Tiger is in the gym'."

So, with that unnerving insight fresh in the mind, back to our version of 'The Untouchables', in which Woods replaces Connery in the role of Malone, who went on to tell Ness:

"If you open the can on these worms you must be prepared to go all the way. Because they're not gonna give up the fight, until one of you is dead."

Who are the worms? Well, substitute Al Capone's gangsters for golf's biggest prizes and the coveted status as the dominant player in what is proving to be an uber-competitive era.

Compelled by his sense of duty, Costner's Ness chose to pursue Capone until the bitter end and, while it ended with the villain behind bars, the struggle cost Malone's character his life.

McIlroy and Day can follow another route. They have only to look to the example of Phil Mickelson, one of the few men who were capable of regularly challenging Woods in the icon's heyday.

Now 46, Lefty's body is yet to let him down and he is still competing for big honours, pushing Henrik Stenson all the way in a thrilling final round of the Open Championship last year.

Like McIlroy and the Masters, Mickelson has been unable to complete the coveted career grand slam, the U.S. Open having escaped his grasp.

Finishing second or tied second six times at the tournament would be enough for anyone to become dangerously obsessed.

But Mickelson has, barring an unforeseen change in circumstances, chosen to skip this month's staging of the prestigious event in favour of attending his daughter's high school graduation ceremony.

Contrast that decision with the uncomfortable footage of Woods that emerged last month during his arrest in Florida and subsequent charge with driving under the influence.

An adverse reaction to prescription medicine, administered as he recovers from yet another back operation, was apparently to blame for the former world number one's condition, which prompted concern for his wellbeing throughout the golf and sporting world.

McIlroy and Day both prioritise the majors in their planning for each season, something that is to be expected from players of their standing.

But as they tee it up at Erin Hills on Thursday, it could serve them well to spare a thought for the absent Woods, and ensure the gruelling pursuit of glory does not consume them.

"Here endeth the lesson."