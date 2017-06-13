News

NBA Finals 2017: Tristan Thompson, David West have close encounter in Game 5, and Twitter reacts

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tristan Thompson and David West came face to face in an altercation that resulted in technical fouls for each player during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Pausing video of the encounter at exactly the right time produces an image of Thompson and West getting close — very close — to each other. As Twitter does, people started sharing their thoughts on the moment.

MORE: NBA Finals Game 5 live updates




Maybe they were reenacting this scene from "The Office"?



It was only a matter of time before someone made a Kardashian joke.



This is a good follow-up tweet.



And now, video of the entire altercation:


