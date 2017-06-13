NBA Finals 2017: Tristan Thompson, David West have close encounter in Game 5, and Twitter reacts

Tristan Thompson and David West came face to face in an altercation that resulted in technical fouls for each player during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Pausing video of the encounter at exactly the right time produces an image of Thompson and West getting close — very close — to each other. As Twitter does, people started sharing their thoughts on the moment.

I've been called a close talker before, but I've never talked this close pic.twitter.com/UGS5CObgZB

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2017





David West and Tristan Thompson literally got in each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/2Xx1uB1mjw

— Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) June 13, 2017



Maybe they were reenacting this scene from "The Office"?



David West & Tristan Thompson NBA Finals (2017) pic.twitter.com/7mLpdWWyt7

— ᴍɪʀ (@_BabyMir) June 13, 2017



It was only a matter of time before someone made a Kardashian joke.



"My man is cheating on me with David West" pic.twitter.com/tTa64RdUxo

— One Take At A Time (@OneTakeAtATime) June 13, 2017



This is a good follow-up tweet.



You naturally focus on West & Thompson.





It's when you look at the refs where the shot really gets amazing. pic.twitter.com/taqbtF5Ril

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2017



And now, video of the entire altercation: