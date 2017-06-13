U.S. Open 2017: Henrik Stenson says 'USGA likes to trick it up a little bit'

Henrik Stenson is one of the funniest golfers on the PGA Tour, and his sense of humor was in full force Monday at Erin Hills ahead of this week's U.S. Open.

After playing a practice round at the links-style course located just northwest of Milwaukee, Stenson reminded media that he is prone to allergies.

"This is hay fever heaven, and I expect any local pharmacy to sell out of antihistamines," Stenson said. "If you haven't gotten yours, make sure you get them quickly. I will. I forgot to take my pills this morning, and I've been sneezing about 50 times already."

Many have commented on the USGA's propensity to make life difficult for pros during U.S. Open week. Stenson made sure he confirmed their stances with his own.

"As always, the USGA likes to trick it up a little bit at times, and if you go off track, then you're going to notice that that's not the place to be in a lot of areas," Stenson said. "​But when you actually look at the fairways, they're quite wide and quite generous."

Stenson broke through with his first major championship victory last year at the British Open. The Swede has battled knee discomfort this season, but still has four top 10s worldwide.

Even though Erin Hills is a relatively new course, Stenson doesn't plan on over-exerting himself this week leading up to the tournament.

"It's one of the majors, it's one of the toughest mental tests that you're going to encounter out there, and it's important to be fresh and, at least I think I've got that part," Stenson said. "I've had a week off in Sweden, and haven't really focused much on golf. So at least we're fresh, and hopefully, you know, we can pick up the kind of freshness in the game that we need these next couple of days and be ready by Thursday.

"It's important to have your mental strength and energy over the weekend, especially, if you're going to do well. And not to overdo it in the first couple of days. So I walked 18 today, and then I'll play nine tomorrow and nine on Wednesday, and that should be good."

There have been a plethora of first-time major winners in recent seasons. Some long overdue — like Stenson and Sergio Garcia — and some just beginning to tap into their potential. Stenson believes this week's event is wide open.

"I think the competition on a weekly basis is so tight out there and so tough," he said. "(There are) so many players in the field that can win.

"Whether it's a trend or if this is going to continue or not, or if there is going to be a few guys stepping up and becoming second and third-time winners short of them having more first timers, I guess that's yet to see. But I think in general it's very hard to predict who is going to do well any other week. It's been like that in the last year and a half in the majors, for sure."

Stenson will begin his tournament at 2:47 p.m. ET Thursday alongside Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen.