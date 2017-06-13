



MLB Draft: The 13 greatest No. 1 MLB Draft picks of all time When Ken Griffey Jr. was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last summer, he became the first man selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft to land in Cooperstown. What's more, of the 51 men who have been picked No. 1, only seven ever have won an MVP award and only one has earned a Cy Young. The fact is Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft, held since 1965, has produced as many busts as future superstars among the players selected with the No. 1 pick. For every Chipper Jones or Bryce Harper, there is a Steve Chilcott or Brien Taylor. And many of the top picks fall somewhere in the middle. MLB Draft: Ranking the worst No. 1 picks of all time | Baseball's greatest brawls (with video!) So who are the best players ever chosen at No. 1? Using BaseballReference.com's Wins Above Replacement as a guide, we set out to answer that question.



1

Stephen Strasburg, 2009, Washington Nationals



Career WAR: 19.8 Career highlights: One-time All-Star; finished ninth in Cy Young voting in 2014. MLB MOCK DRAFT 2017: Who will go No. 1? Having the best season of his career at this writing, Strasburg is likely to move into the top 10 on this list before he turns 30 in July 2018.



2

Darin Erstad, 1995, California Angels



Career WAR: 32.3 MLB DRAFT 2017: Top 10 prospects, where they could go Career highlights: Two-time All-Star; three-time Gold Glove winner; 1,697 hits, 124 home runs, 179 stolen bases; member of 2002 World Series champion Angels; among all-time leaders in most offensive categories in franchise history.



3

Rick Monday, 1965, Kansas City A's



Career WAR: 33.2 Career highlights: Two-time All-Star; 241 home runs, 1,619 hits; hit game-winning ninth inning homer in 1981 NLCS to send Dodgers to World Series; member of 1981 World Series champion Dodgers. MORE: What have we learned in the first two months of the baseball season? The first player picked No. 1 overall remains one of the best.



4

B.J. Surhoff, 1985, Milwaukee Brewers



Career WAR: 34.3 Career highlights: One-time All-Star; 2,326 hits, 188 home runs. Surhoff had a solid, if unspectacular, career, mainly with the Brewers and Orioles.



5

Bryce Harper, 2010, Washington Nationals



Career WAR: 24.2 Career highlights: Unanimous NL MVP in 2015, when he led league in runs, home runs and OPS; four-time All-Star. MLB DRAFT: Each team's five worst draft misses of all time Harper is now just 24 and is in the middle of another MVP-type campaign. If he stays healthy, look for him to move up this list quickly and eventually find himself in the A-Rod/Jones/Griffey territory at the top.



6

David Price, 2007, Tampa Bay Devil Rays



Career WAR: 32.3 Career highlights: 2012 AL Cy Young winner; finished second in Cy Young voting two other times; five-time All-Star; has led AL in ERA twice. The only Cy Young winner on the list, Price already ranks as the best pitcher every taken No. 1. Expect the Red Sox ace to keep moving up the list.



7

Harold Baines, 1977, Chicago White Sox



Career WAR: 38.6 Career highlights: Six-time All-Star; 384 home runs, 2,866 hits; top 10 in AL MVP voting three times; led AL in slugging in 1984; number retired by White Sox. The 1970s were a bad decade for the No. 1 overall picks. Baines is the only player selected in that 10-year period to make the list.



8

Darryl Strawberry, 1980, New York Mets



Career WAR: 42 Career highlights: Eight-time All-Star; 1983 NL Rookie of the Year; finished second in NL MVP balloting in 1988; 335 home runs, 221 stolen bases; member of 1986 World Series champion Mets and 1996, 1998 and 1999 Yankees. Strawberry looked to be on track for a Hall of Fame career early, but things derailed due to drug problems and other issues.



9

Adrian Gonzalez, 2000, Florida Marlins



Career WAR: 43.3 Career highlights: Five-time All-Star; four-time Gold Glove winner; has finished in top 10 in MVP balloting three times; league leader in hits (once), RBIs (once) and base on balls (once). The 35-year-old Gonzalez is still going strong but will not likely climb much higher due to the careers of the guys ahead of him.



10

Joe Mauer, 2001, Minnesota Twins



Career WAR: 50.9 Career highlights: 2009 AL MVP; six-time All-Star; three-time Gold Glove winner; three-time batting champion; member of three division-winning Twins teams. Like Gonzalez, he's still active. But he won't crack the top 3 and eventually could fall behind guys like Price and Harper.



11

Chipper Jones, 1990, Atlanta Braves



Career WAR: 85.2 Career highlights: 1999 NL MVP; eight All-Star appearances; 468 home runs, .303 batting average; member of 1995 World Series champion Braves. MORE: Ranking the best MLB players taken every spot from 1-50 Jones, who retired after the 2012 season, almost certainly will to be the second No. 1 overall pick elected to the Hall of Fame.



12

Ken Griffey Jr., 1987, Seattle Mariners



Career WAR: 83.6 Career highlights: Elected to Hall of Fame with highest percentage of vote ever; 1997 AL MVP; 13-time All-Star; 10-time Gold Glove winner; 630 home runs, 1,836 RBIs, 184 stolen bases. Junior put up eye-popping career numbers without any of the PED bagge of his one-time teammate, Alex Rodriguez.