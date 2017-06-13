Marshawn Lynch jersey sales skyrocket to No. 1 during May

Marshawn Lynch is back, so naturally his jersey sales are, too.

According to NFL Shop, the Raiders running back surpassed Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady to take the No. 1 spot for the top selling NFL jersey for the month of May.

The top five was rounded out by Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, followed by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It was anticipated that Lynch's jersey sales would skyrocket after the veteran came out of retirement to break away from the Seahawks and sign a two-year deal with his hometown team. Amid the excitement surrounding Beast Mode's return, Raiders fans helped the team get two other players in the top 15 jersey sales through purchases for quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack.

1. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders



2. Tom Brady, New England Patriots



3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys



5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans



6. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders



7. Odell Beckham Jr, New York Giants



8. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles



9. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons



10. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots



11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers



12. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers



13. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions



14. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers



15. Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

Other notable players who earned a spot in the top 25 include Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Saints running back Adrian Peterson and free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.