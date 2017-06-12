Thiago Motta poised to sign one-year Paris Saint-Germain extension

Thiago Motta has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to remain at the club for a further year.

The Italy international midfielder, who will turn 35 in August, had come to the end of his contract with the Parc des Princes side but has reached an agreement with new sporting director Antero Henrique to remain with the club for one more campaign.

Alessandro Canovi, the player’s agent, met with Henrique in Milan on Monday and, though nothing is yet signed, Motta has agreed that he will finish his career at PSG before switching to coach either the club’s Under-19 or ‘B’ side from 2018-19.

Motta has been with the Ligue 1 outfit since 2011-12, when he arrived for a fee of around €10 million from Inter.

The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid man has played over 200 times for Unai Emery’s side, winning Le Championnat and the Coupe de la Ligue on four occasions each, plus the Coupe de France three times.