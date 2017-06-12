Gianluigi Buffon has hit out at Italian fans who did not support Juventus in the Champions League final.

Buffon proud not to be like Juventus haters

Fans of other Serie A sides partied after the Old Lady lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the final in Cardiff, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to lead his side to a record 12th European Cup.

But the Italy goalkeeper says that he would not have done the same in their situation and can't accept rivals fans celebrating a Juve defeat.

“I am proud not to be like them,” Buffon told Rai Sport.

“In football there are victories and defeats. I remain convinced that you learn much more from a loss than a success, so this is why I struggle to accept the attitude of those who automatically cheer against Juve.

“I am honestly proud to be nothing like those who celebrated after the final in Cardiff.”

The 39-year-old also admitted that too much was expected from Juventus against a side who have more players with experience of finals.

He added: “There was too much optimism going into a game where even the stupidest Real Madrid player had many more trophies and appearances in big finals than me.”