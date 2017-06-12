Safee welcomes positive changes to the national team

Having spent well over a decade with the Malaysia national team, Safee Sali is only one of a few active players who can and has earned the right to speak about the team.

The PKNS FC striker has once again been asked to represent his country and this time under a new management as well as a new coach in Nelo Vingada.

Speaking after the training session on Sunday night, Safee is pleased with the new set-up and is positive that the changes that has happened with the national team is a step in the right direction.

"It's positive now. The coach gives out a good aura for the team and we are excited for the game on Tuesday."

"There's a lot [of changes]. From coaching staff to training. This is the first time but I feel there's a lot of change. The coach is approachable and the management also give a lot of motivation to the team," said Safee.

Playing in his former hunting ground which is the Tan Sri Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium, Safee knows the expectation for every home game remains high and targets to start off the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers on the right note.

"Hope is always high especially when we play at home. We hope to get a positive result. At least a point as we are facing a tough team in Lebanon," added Safee.

Seeing more playing time this season in the domestic league with the Red Ants, Safee is one of many hoping to have done enough in the past week's training to earn Vingada's faith to play in the important opening qualifier for Malaysia against Lebanon on Tuesday night.