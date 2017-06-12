Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Penguins in Nashville.

Stanley Cup Final 2017: Predators' Ryan Ellis questionable for Game 6

Ellis suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's 6-0 loss at Pittsburgh and didn't participate in Saturday's optional practice or Sunday's optional morning skate. However, he did skate on his own Sunday morning.

"We fully expect Ryan to play," Predators defenseman Matt Irwin said, via USA Today. "As of right now, that's the way we're looking at it. After that, any of us are comfortable playing with anyone, no matter how it shapes up. We'll just go from there."



Ryan Ellis ce matin pic.twitter.com/MeiLeTcNBJ

— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 11, 2017



Ellis, 26, has 13 points in 21 playoff games this postseason after recording 16 goals and 22 assists during the regular season.

Pittsburgh holds a 3-2 lead over Nashville in the championship series.