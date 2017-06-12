NBA Finals 2017: Hotel Warriors use hosting cannabis expo during Game 5

The Warriors can't seem to escape the marijuana atmosphere.

NBA Finals 2017: Warriors' hotel hosting cannabis expo during Game 5

After the team failed to sweep the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA finals, the Warriors will head home, only to find the hotel they normally use is hosting a huge cannabis convention.

The Cannabis Business Summit and Expo will be held at the Oakland Marriot City Center, where many Golden State practices are held where and some of the organziation's corporate offices are located.

It was reported that there was a strong marijuana smell coming from the Cavaliers' locker room during Game 2, which was held at Oracle Arena. Marijuana has been decriminalized in California, so the timing is interesting, to say the least.

The convention will feature fomer Mexican president Vincente Fox, who has been an advocate for cannabis legalization for years.

Hopefully the convention won't be too much of a distraction for Golden State, which is looking to seek revenge on Cleveland and take back the NBA title.