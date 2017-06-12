Emmanuel Adebayor has represented the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid, but regrets joining Crystal Palace in 2016.

Former Arsenal and Man City striker Adebayor reveals the 'worst decision' of his career

In fact, the Togolese striker considers a move to the Eagles as a free agent to be the “worst decision” of his career.

Adebayor found himself without a club at the time having been released from his contract at Tottenham.

WATCH: Mbappe's rise to the top

He took the decision to remain in the Premier League, but managed just one goal in 15 appearances for Palace before dropping back into the free agent pool.

He told L’Equipe: “I had some great experiences in England in clubs who are among the best in the country.

“I was happy there, my family too. The only error that I made was to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2016.

"I did it just to please my entourage, who were saying to me: “Manu, you have to start playing again!' It was the worst decision of my career.”

Adebayor was eventually snapped up by Turkish side Basaksehir in January and has rediscovered his form in the Super Lig.

He has managed seven goals in 16 appearances, while helping to guide the club to the Turkish Cup final.

WATCH: Lindelof's free-kick beauty

Another move has been mooted for the 33-year-old frontman, but he claims to be happy in his current surroundings.

Adebayor added: “I still have a year on my contract.

“I have no reason to leave. I am very happy in Turkey.”