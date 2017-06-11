Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has sparked speculation that a move to Manchester United could well be nearing a conclusion.

Manchester United target Morata 'likes' post linking him with Old Trafford move

The Blancos striker's future has looked uncertain over the last couple of months and his time in the Spanish capital looks set to end, with United the overwhelming favourites to secure his signature.

'Man Utd need Pogba-like signings'

Jose Mourinho is on the hunt for a number nine ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign having released last season's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and has been linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti.

Any potential deal to bring Griezmann to Old Trafford now looks extremely difficult, however, following the confirmation of Atletico Madrid's transfer ban.

A move for Werder Bremen's Max Kruse has also been mooted, while Everton's Romelu Lukaku remains a top target for Mourinho.

However, it looks as though Morata is now in line to fill the void left by Ibrahimovic, and he has fuelled those rumours by taking to social media and 'liking' an Instagram post reporting the links.

Morata was forced to play second-fiddle to Karim Benzema at Real Madrid last season but managed to scored 15 goals in 14 starts and 12 substitute appearances.

It is thought that the battle for the 24-year-old is between United and Serie A outfit AC Milan, who Morata played against during his time at Italian champions Juventus.

Following his breakthrough from Real Madrid Castilla and four seasons with the Blancos first team, Morata went on to claim five major trophies with the Turin side - including consecutive Scudettos - and helped Max Allegri's side to the 2015 Champions League final.