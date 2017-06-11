Manchester United are up and running in the transfer window following confirmation they have agreed a deal to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

'Best centre-back in the world!' - Man Utd fans can't contain excitement at Lindelof deal

Revealed: Lindelof to Man Utd fee

The Swedish centre-back represents Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer and will join the club subject to a medical.

And United supporters are already getting excited over their new addition, with many predicting a fruitful partnership with Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly...



ICYMI: Man Utd have agreed a deal to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica - https://t.co/QKhyNDcmF4 pic.twitter.com/P0H39fFD7v

— Goal (@goal) June 11, 2017





Bailly and Lindelof in front of De Gea, 38/38 PL clean sheets incoming

— Josh (@Martialized) June 10, 2017





Eric Bailly



Victor Lindelof





The future of Manchester United's defence. #mufc pic.twitter.com/wsWEY05ZAg

— United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 10, 2017





Just checked on YouTube and I can officially say that Lindelof is the best CB in the World.

— Moe. (@NoLaughingMata) June 10, 2017





Strikers coming up against Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof next season like... #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5cSggbo0XU

— Devils Related (@Devils_Related) June 10, 2017





So we've basically spent £60m-£65m on a solid partnership of Bailly and Lindelof, whilst other clubs spend £50m on one centre-back. #MUFC

— Asif. (@Asif9707) June 10, 2017





I think Lindelof is going to fit in perfectly at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/saKcgb9Uq8

— TFT (@TFTYouTube) June 11, 2017





L'Pool were about to pay double the price of Lindelof for half the player then ended up apologising. No words to describe their banter club.

— Locó (@toccomotion) June 10, 2017



As for United's other transfer business, the Premier League confirmed on Friday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been released by the Red Devils, surely meaning a new centre forward is a priority signing.

As revealed by Goal , Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is a primary target although it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can see off competition from AC Milan to complete a deal for the 24-year-old .