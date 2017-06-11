News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash
Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash

Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Congo DR international Chancel Mbemba dedicated his goal in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying to former team-mate Cheick Tiote.

Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote

Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote

Chelsea close in on Bakayoko

Ivorian midfielder Tiote, who recently joined second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle, died on Monday after he collapsed at the team's training ground.

The football community from across the world paid tribute to the 30-year-old.

And Newcastle defender Mbemba followed suit – via Twitter – after scoring in Congo DR's 3-1 win over neighbours Congo on Saturday.



Mbemba scored in the 90th minute as Congo DR opened their qualifying campaign with victory in Group G.

Back To Top