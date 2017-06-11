Congo DR international Chancel Mbemba dedicated his goal in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying to former team-mate Cheick Tiote.

Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote

Chelsea close in on Bakayoko

Ivorian midfielder Tiote, who recently joined second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle, died on Monday after he collapsed at the team's training ground.

The football community from across the world paid tribute to the 30-year-old.

And Newcastle defender Mbemba followed suit – via Twitter – after scoring in Congo DR's 3-1 win over neighbours Congo on Saturday.



This goal is for you #CheikTiote. We will never forget you. RIP pic.twitter.com/Av0WVLwN1o

— chancel mbemba (@mbemba22) June 10, 2017



Mbemba scored in the 90th minute as Congo DR opened their qualifying campaign with victory in Group G.