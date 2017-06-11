Didier Drogba showed he is still a force to be reckoned with after scoring on his debut for Phoenix Rising.

Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Drogba joined Phoenix in the United Soccer League (USL) as a player and co-owner in April, having left MLS outfit Montreal Impact last year.

And the 39-year-old made an immediate impact on Saturday, opening his account in a 2-1 win over Whitecaps II.

Watching Drogba for the first time at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex, fans were treated to a goal as the Premier League and Champions League winner broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time.

Drogba rose highest to head past Whitecaps goalkeeper Sean Melvin, much to the delight of the 7,062 spectators in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After Marco Bustos equalised via the penalty spot in the 68th minute, Drogba turned provider for former Chelsea team-mate Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Drogba played the ball out to Wright-Phillips and the Englishman fired low and hard beyond Melvin with 13 minutes remaining.