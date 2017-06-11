News

Billy Slater's contentious first try is all the talk after Melbourne's 34-20 NRL win over Brisbane.
Rays ballboy makes play of the day with diving stop

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Rays and A's were scoreless after the first inning of their first game Saturday, but the play of the day was made by the Rays ballboy.

After A's infielder Chris Pinder hit a ground ball down the third-base line, the ballboy made a diving stop on the foul ball to prevent it from getting to the A's bullpen.





Even better than the young man wearing an old-school retro jersey was that he made the one-handed snare with a toothpick in his mouth the entire time.





Evan Longoria's walkoff single in the 10th inning gave the Rays a 6-5 victory in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, but that ballboy remained the star at Tropicana Field.

