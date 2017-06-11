Vettel rues qualifying performance, but expects 'very close race' in Montreal

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel expects a "very close race" at the Canadian Grand Prix after he was beaten to pole by Lewis Hamilton in Montreal.

Hamilton was almost a third of a second quicker than Vettel in Q3 on Saturday, a time of one minute, 11.459 seconds enough for the Mercedes driver to earn his 65th career pole and equal the tally of his idol, Ayrton Senna.

Yet Vettel, who holds a 25-point advantage over Hamilton in the drivers' standings, is confident he can compete with his main rival when it matters most.

"I was not so happy with my job in the last run of Q3. It is true that we faced tough competition, but we could have been closer," said the Ferrari driver.

"We could even have been ahead, but Lewis did a very good job. As for me, I lost the car in Turn 2 and from there I knew I had to catch up.

"The car was very good and I had been happy in the morning [practice] session.

"To be on the front row gives you the chance to make a good start. I am sure we're going to have a very close race.

"This is a nice track and we had a good run here also last year."

Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen qualified fourth and was unhappy with his performance.

"There was a lot of potential in the car, but I was not driving very well and did not manage to put a good lap together," said the Finn.

"My last run was very poor, I made mistakes in the first and second corner and I paid the price for it. Tomorrow [Sunday] it should be a different story."