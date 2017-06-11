Jelena Ostapenko is hoping her stunning French Open triumph is just the start as she seeks to establish herself among the biggest names in women's tennis.

Ostapenko eager to build on remarkable Roland Garros win

World number 47 Ostapenko, who only turned 20 on Thursday, came from a set and 3-0 down to beat third seed Simona Halep on Saturday, incredibly securing her maiden WTA title in the process and becoming the first unseeded winner of the women's singles title in Paris since 1933.

Ostapenko's success owed much to an ultra-aggressive approach, which saw her rack up 54 winners in the final and would appear well-suited to the upcoming grass-court season.

"I'm looking forward to Wimbledon because grass is one of my favourite surfaces," Ostapenko said in a news conference following her triumph.

"Of course I would like to win all of the grand slams. It's my goal. But I'm just going to try to work hard now and try to reach the high ranking.

"I always had the possibility I could hit the ball really hard. If I have a chance to go for a shot, I'm trying, and it's quite helpful.

"It's just the way I play. And also I think my character is like that. So I want to really hit the ball.

"I think I can still improve my serve, my forehand. And also sometimes I was making too many unforced errors. So if I can reduce them, I think will be helpful."

Ostapenko is the first Latvian to win a grand slam and her victory over Halep was broadcast on a big screen in Riga, the nation's capital.

However, the youngster believes she will still be able to walk around her home country without too much fuss.

She added: "I think it's a quite big deal in Latvia. But I think I can walk just in the city and be relaxed. Nothing will happen."