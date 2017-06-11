Mexico will be missing three key players when it takes on the United States in a World Cup qualifying match Sunday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, coach Juan Carlos Osorio told TV Azteca (via ESPN FC).

2018 World Cup qualifying: USA plans lineup changes against banged-up Mexico squad

Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Miguel Layun will not play for El Tri against their CONCACAF rival Sunday and start practicing again with the team when it arrives in Russia next week for the Confederations Cup.

"The medical plan for Sunday is to do without them and then start training with them in the group on Monday or Tuesday in Russia," Osorio said.

None of three played in Mexico’s 3-0 win over Honduras on Sunday. Marquez, in fact, has played just 22 minutes since he had back surgery in April.

Meanwhile, with only two days’ rest between two high-altitude games, USA coach Bruce Arena plans to tweak his lineup from the one he used in Thursday night’s 2-0 win against Trinidad & Tobago in Denver.

"It's somewhat I think similar to club play in Major League Soccer, where you travel at times great distances in a short period of time and play two games," Arena said, per the Associated Press. "However, a typical club team doesn't have the depth that a national team program should have."

Christian Pulisic, who netted both goals against T&T and has scored or assisted on seven of the USA’s last eight goals, is expected to remain in the lineup and doesn’t see an issue going 90 minutes.

"I'm still young," said the 18-year-old star midfielder. "(Mexico is) a good team and not easy to beat at home. It's going to take a lot, but I think with the guys we have and the confidence we have, there's no reason why we can't do it."

Arena may rest Clint Dempsey, even though the 34-year-old is a goal away from tying Landon Donovan's U.S. record of 57 international goals. When Arena took Dempsey out of the Trinidad game with about 30 minutes left, however, Fox Sports announcers — including Donovan — guessed the coach may have made the move in anticipation of playing Dempsey against Mexico.