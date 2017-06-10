Former Ajax coach Ronald Koeman feels Michael Laudrup would be a good candidate to take charge of the Eredivisie giants following Peter Bosz's exit.

Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job

Last week Bosz opted to leave the Amsterdam ArenA in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund and Ajax have since been linked with a number of coaches.

Jong Ajax coach Marcel Keizer and Reading boss Jaap Stam allegedly top their shortlist, but Koeman feels Al Rayyan boss Laudrup would be the ideal man for the job.

"I do not know whether Laudrup is one of the candidates at Ajax following Bosz's departure," the Everton boss told De Telegraaf.

"But it would make sense for me if they were looking at Laudrup.

"Swansea were playing some very nice attacking football under him and were not afraid to take on the big guns by playing their own game."

The 52-year-old Laudrup is no stranger to Ajax, having ended his playing career with the club in 1998.