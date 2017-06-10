Owen Farrell feels the British and Irish Lions are progressing nicely as they head towards the first Test against New Zealand in a couple of weeks.

Another step in the right direction - Farrell positive after Lions win

The Saracens fly-half kicked all of the Lions' points on Saturday as Warren Gatland's side battled to a 12-3 win over the Crusaders, who have won all 14 of their Super Rugby outings this season.

Conditions in Christchurch made running rugby difficult but the Lions' defence was exceptional with Farrell knocking over four penalties and missing by the tiniest of margins with another.

After their defeat to the Blues on Wednesday drew plenty of criticism, Farrell felt this win at AMI Stadium represented positive progress.

"We caused them some problems at times and hopefully in games coming up we'll be more clinical," he told Sky Sports.

"It's another step in the right direction I think. It takes time to get used to each other, we've got to put the work in not just on the field and in training but 24/7.

"We'll look at the positives as well as the stuff we can work on but obviously these are a quality side, they're not going to give tries away so it was good.

"I didn't think the game was massively quick. I thought our boys at line-out time controlled the tempo. We put them under pressure and backed it up with some defensive work which was brilliant."

Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock, meanwhile, was disappointed with his side's showing as their perfect record in 2017 came to an end.

"Our mistakes allowed them into the game, they're a quality side with a massive amount of Test rugby [experience]," he said. "They squeezed us out and we were trying to play catch-up rugby.

"There were some big shots from both sides. The boys enjoyed getting off the line and they did the same. It was great to play in and no doubt [made for] some great watching.

"We're not happy with the way we played but full credit to the Lions boys."