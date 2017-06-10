The St Louis Cardinals recorded a much-needed victory as they topped the Philadelphia Phillies, while the Colorado Rockies extended their winning streak.

Cardinals end seven-game skid as Rockies stay hot

St Louis ended a seven-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Phillies in MLB action on Friday.

The Cardinals entered the contest losers of 17 of their last 22 games, a reassigned coaching staff, and without veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta. A shakeup played a hand in a win to snap the club's drought.

Colorado made it six straight wins by downing reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs 5-3.

Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer as the Rockies moved 17 games above .500.

The Tampa Bay Rays were 13-4 winners against the Oakland Athletics, the Miami Marlins accounted for the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-7, the Houston Astros lost 9-4 to the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2, the Arizona Diamondbacks went down 8-6 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers saw off the Cincinnati Reds 7-2, the Minnesota Twins shut out the San Francisco Giants 4-0, the Texas Rangers were too good for the Washington Nationals 5-2 and the Cleveland Indians triumphed 7-3 over the Chicago White Sox.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3, the New York Mets were beaten 3-2 by the Atlanta Braves, the Seattle Mariners posted a 4-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Diego Padres outlasted the Kansas City Royals 6-3.

RAYS HAVE A DAY OUT

Steven Souza Jr., Mallex Smith, Logan Morrison, Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson all homered for the Rays, who tied a season-high with five home runs in a rout of the A's. Souza fell a double shy of the cycle, finishing three for five with three RBIs.

Cameron Maybin starred in his return from the disabled list, recording three hits and a career-high four steals against the Astros.

SKOGLUND STRUGGLES FOR ROYALS

Royals starter Eric Skoglund's first road start of his career was one to forget. The southpaw lasted less than two innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and a pair of walks before getting pulled with the bases loaded in San Diego.

HICKS GOES DEEP

Aaron Hicks homered twice for the Yankees. The Yankees now lead the American League (AL) East by three games over the Red Sox and four-and-a-half over Baltimore.

ROCKIES AT CUBS

Colorado are riding a six-game win streak and send Jeff Hoffman (3-0, 2.61 ERA) to the mound against former Rockie Eddie Butler (3-1, 3.75 ERA). Saturday's game will be Butler's first against his former team.