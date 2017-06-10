Zaza Pachulia likely won't get any love from Cleveland fans for the move he tried to pull in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals: Zaza Pachulia takes groin shot at Iman Shumpert

Pachulia and Cleveland's Iman Shumpert got tangled up fighting for a loose ball in the third quarter when Shumpert ended up standing over Pachulia — who decided to let know Shumpert he didn't like that.

ZAZA with the sneaky nut punch pic.twitter.com/rd6t9rF340

Pachulia wasn't ejected for the swing, and he and Shumpert were both given technicals for the squabble. With the way this game is going (just look at Draymond Green and Steve Kerr), the fourth quarter could result in something even worse if refs don't get better control of the game.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Cavs hold a 115-96 lead over the Warriors.