Dwayne Wade is sitting courtside for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland and his outfit is drawing more attention than the Kardashians inside Quicken Loans Arena.

Dwyane Wade roasted by Twitter for NBA Finals Game 4 outfit

Wade was looking pretty stylish in Game 4:

As the star of CW's superhero TV show Arrow, Stephen Amell dons a green leather costume regularly, but even he is wondering about Wade's outfit.



Did Dwyane Wade lose a bet?

— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 10, 2017



Maybe Wade is trying to get spark an acting career?



"Dwyane Wade looks like a villain from Starsky and Hutch" - @JeremyWoo pic.twitter.com/iuv7hR0d1b

— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 10, 2017



Or maybe he is paying homage to the 90's R&B group?



Dwyane Wade is dressed like a contestant on a reality show where the winner gets to replace Sisqo in Dru Hill. pic.twitter.com/ZWKRBhfUa9

— Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) June 10, 2017



Former teammate Hassan Whiteside was not shy about reacting to Wade's fit.



Hassan Whiteside's reaction to Dwyane Wade's outfit pic.twitter.com/ox9U66cgLK

— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 10, 2017



NBA Twitter found Gucci Mane's clone!



DWade out here doing his best Gucci Mane impression. pic.twitter.com/KBZpcvrKjZ

— Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) June 10, 2017



This might explain Wade's wardrobe.



D Wade out here celebrating a belated #NationalBestfriendsDay pic.twitter.com/uiAphVw95D

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2017



Once again, Twitter proves no one is safe from a roast - no matter who you are.