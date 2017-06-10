Dwyane Wade roasted by Twitter for NBA Finals Game 4 outfit

News

Dwayne Wade is sitting courtside for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland and his outfit is drawing more attention than the Kardashians inside Quicken Loans Arena.

Wade was looking pretty stylish in Game 4:

MORE: Game 4 live blog



As the star of CW's superhero TV show Arrow, Stephen Amell dons a green leather costume regularly, but even he is wondering about Wade's outfit.



Maybe Wade is trying to get spark an acting career?



Or maybe he is paying homage to the 90's R&B group?



Former teammate Hassan Whiteside was not shy about reacting to Wade's fit.



NBA Twitter found Gucci Mane's clone!



This might explain Wade's wardrobe.



Once again, Twitter proves no one is safe from a roast - no matter who you are.

