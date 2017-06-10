CLEVELAND — Golden State’s Draymond Green picked up a technical foul (one of many first-quarter fouls) on a controversial call in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals: Draymond Green already in foul trouble in Game 4

(Update: It appears the NBA apparently recinded Green's first-quarter technical, giving it to Warriors coach Steve Kerr).

The Warriors committed 12 first-quarter fouls. Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala all had two fouls after the first quarter.

MORE: Game 4 live blog



WATCH: Draymond Green picks up the technical for the elbow to Iman Shumpert's face! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/qFhlKrezTU

— The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) June 10, 2017



Green's outburst came after a jump-ball situation in which he was tied up with Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert with 1:55 left in the first quarter and called for a foul. Green argued and was given a technical afterward. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also sprinted down the sideline after the call.

Cleveland led 49-33 after the first quarter. The Cavaliers hit 14 of 22 from the line.