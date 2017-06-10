The Dodgers activated third baseman Justin Turner ahead of Friday night's game against the Reds.

Justin Turner back from DL to give Dodgers boost

Turner had been out since May 18 with a right hamstring strain. He was batting a tidy .379 with one home run and 17 RBIs before his injury.

Turner needed just one game in his rehab stint. He went 1 for 3 with Advanced Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday.

Not only will Turner provide Los Angeles with a boost as they continue to fight in the ultra-competitive National League West, but he will also give fantasy baseball owners something to cheer about heading into the summer months.