Either Los Angeles or Paris will be awarded the 2024 Olympic Games in September, with the loser potentially given the 2028 Games at the same meeting.

LA and Paris could get Olympic decision in September double vote

The IOC have proposed to break from tradition and vote for the host city of both competitions at the same board meeting later this year.

The move will be voted on at an extraordinary meeting of the IOC's members in July.

Bids from across the world have been whittled down to LA and Paris' submissions for the 2024 Games. French organisers have said they would be unable to build venues for the later staging, while many of LA's stadia are already built - including the Coliseum, which would host the ceremonies and athletics.

LA mayor Eric Garcetti claimed that the IOC could fund youth sports programmes in the city if they accept the later date, but the governing body's president Thomas Bach appeared to play that suggestion down.

"You don't need to reward somebody if you give them a present," Bach said. "For the city, it would also be a safe bet.

"The city would get the right to host the Olympic Games without the risk of a defeat in an election procedure.

"This would be a win for the Candidate City and a win for the IOC."

Paris' organising committee welcomed the move in a statement, adding: "We believe that the IOC is acting in the best interests of the Olympic Movement and the future of the Games in taking these steps.

"Paris 2024 remains totally focused on preparing its presentation to the Lausanne meeting where we will have an opportunity to present to all the IOC Members our proposal for centenary Games of passion and purpose."