Gerrit Cole knows what he needs to do. He’s just not sure how to do it.

Pirates' Gerrit Cole seems broken, and nobody knows what to do — including him

Mired in a three-week slump that has seen him hand out extra-base hits like Halloween candy, the former All-Star is searching for consistency. Consistency with his command. Consistency with his delivery. Consistency with his results. The problem? He’s unsure how to get there.

“I haven’t really gone through something like this before,” the usually fiery Cole said in a soft voice after his outing Thursday against the Marlins, an outing in which he gave up 11 hits and seven earned runs in 4.2 innings. “I have to turn it around.”

The disappointment in his performance the past month was palpable, as the Pirates’ ace answered questions after his second seven-run outing in as many starts.

Usually, when faced with a prolonged stretch of bad play, professional athletes, baseball players in particular, have tried-and-true methods to get back on track. A hitter might focus on getting his foot down earlier at the plate to clear up any timing issues. A pitcher might harp on bending his back to get his pitches down in the zone to avoid solid contact.

Whatever the ailment, there are usually remedies a player can utilize to bust out of their funk. Unfortunately for Cole, it doesn’t seem to be that simple.

When asked whether he had any areas of work to focus on before his next start, Cole said no. He would simply have to continue to embrace “the process.”

That 6-4 right hander being at a loss for words is understandable. After all, his season got off to fairly successful start, as he allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his first nine outings and entered a May 22 contest against the Braves with a stellar 2.84 ERA. That night, however, Atlanta tagged him for five runs on 10 hits and started a string of four consecutive starts that have seen his ERA balloon to 4.83.

To hear Cole tell it, nothing in particular has changed in his approach or in his mechanics on the mound. The results just aren’t there.

“You have to throw that consistency out there. You have to continue to throw that quality out there, and it’s not happening," he said. "It’s not very good."

His poor performance could not come at a worse time for the Pirates, who are fighting to stay relevant in the NL Central race and find themselves in last place, trailing the Brewers by 5 1/2 games.

Not only do Cole’s plummeting numbers hurt his club, they could also lead to him wearing a different uniform later this summer. Rumors have already begun to circulate naming the Yankees, White Sox and Dodgers as potential landing spots should the Pirates look to ship the former No. 1 overall pick at the trade deadline.

If the Pittsburgh front office believes the season is a lost cause, it’s almost a given that the Pirates will part ways with some of their stars to begin a rebuilding process. If Cole wants to avoid that fate, he needs to find a way to curtail his recent deficiencies. And fast.

That may be easier said than done, as neither Cole nor manager Clint Hurdle can articulate anything tangible that the pitcher should fix, other than finding that elusive consistency. Don’t expect him to look for any help or advice from his lockermates either, as the idea of having “50 cooks in the kitchen,” Cole said, is the last thing he’d want.

He says he feels good when he takes the mound, but his performances recently have been anything but. It is clear something’s up with Gerrit Cole. He just can’t tell you what.