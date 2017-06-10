The running assumption for the NBA Draft right now is that the Celtics will select Markelle Fultz with the top pick, and the Lakers will follow with Lonzo Ball at two. But that may not end up being the case.

2017 NBA Draft rumors: Lonzo Ball 'didn’t blow the Lakers away' at workout

While Ball has made his preference to play in Los Angeles very clear, the Lakers may not reciprocate. They are still interested in him as a prospect, but there's no guarantee he goes second overall. According to Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding, Ball "didn’t blow the Lakers away or seal any deal in the time he spent with their officials Tuesday and Wednesday."

Ding also reported that the Lakers are interested in other prospects such as Fultz (if he doesn't go first), Josh Jackson and De'Aaron Fox.





"I also think it reflects a genuine split within the organization about whom the best long-term candidate is. Ball was a clear favorite of the prior administration run by Mitch Kupchak and still has his fans within the organization. But the Lakers also took note on how Fox outplayed Ball in their head-to-head matchup in March. And Jackson has always been another favorite in the organization."



Ford believes Ball's chances to be selected by the Lakers stands at 40 percent with Jackson at 35 percent and Fox at 25 percent.

Ball knows there's no guarantee he'll play in L.A., even though it's his preferred destination. When asked following his Wednesday workout what would happen if the Lakers passed on him, he responded, "Go to any team and just do what I do. Play basketball."

We’ll know the Lakers’ intentions when the draft takes place June 22.