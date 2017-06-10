A war of words has escalated between Predators CEO and president Sean Henry and Pittsburgh media personality Dan Kingerski after Kingerski suggested that artificial crowd noise is being pumped into Bridgestone Arena during hockey games.

Stanley Cup Final: Pittsburgh radio guy 'under siege' after Predators CEO calls him 'moron,' 'schmuck'

In the notes section of a column posted on pittsburghhockey.now after the Predators’ 4-1 home victory over the Penguins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Kingerski wrote, “I’m convinced the Bridgestone Arena is using the PA to amp crowd noise.”

The suggestion didn’t sit well with Henry, who responded in the harshest of ways Thursday during an appearance on WNSR Nashville Sports Radio's "Greg Pogue & Big Joe Show."

“This is a great sports city,” Henry said, per the Tennessean. “... I just don’t understand that moron that keeps talking about how bad Nashville is or how we pipe in music..…

"He’s a schmuck, to say what it is,” Henry continued. “And there’s some other reporter quote, un-quote, I don’t know who or what he writes for. But I just don’t understand why it’s just so important to knock Nashville.”

Kingerski says he’s now under attack by Nashvillians.



Thank you, Pittsburgh.



My social media has been under siege b/c Nashville media asked fans to harass me. Even my bank acct was hacked, Wed

— Dan Kingerski (@Budmoonshine) June 9, 2017



“Respectfully, sir, it seems I have struck a nerve,” Kingerski wrote Thursday in an open letter to Henry. “A part-time radio employee with 3,000 Twitter followers has your shorts in a knot. ... You got involved with personal and ugly attacks. I can think of no good reason to do so, other than your own shortcomings. Actually, you didn’t refute my belief that sound is augmented. You merely insulted me.”

After the Penguins took a 3-2 series lead with a resounding 6-0 win in Pittsburgh in Game 5, the Final shifts to Nashville for Game 6 on Sunday, when the Preds will have the crowd — artificial or authentic — back on their side.