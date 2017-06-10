Luke Maye, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent eventual champion North Carolina to the Final Four last season, escaped serious injury Thursday when he was involved in an accident on I-85 in which his vehicle reportedly flipped multiple times.

March Madness hero Luke Maye uninjured after flipping car

The rising junior's car came to rest upside down, but Maye walked away with only minor bumps and bruises, his father told the Charlotte Observer via text message.

“Luke had a car accident this afternoon coming home for his brother’s middle school graduation,” Mark Maye said. “Was very fortunate. Thank the good Lord he is fine. Put a real scare in him — and us.”

Mark Maye went on to say via text that his son hit "an 18-wheeler and spun his car around, landing in a bank alongside the road." He apparently sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Neither UNC nor Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams has yet to comment on the incident.